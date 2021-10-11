Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

