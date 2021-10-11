Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

