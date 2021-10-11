The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.5% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 134.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,224,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.15. 221,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,623,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

