The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of The Eastern worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Eastern by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Eastern by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EML traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.89. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,691. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

