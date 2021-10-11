The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $311.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

