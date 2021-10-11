The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €42.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

DWS opened at €35.84 ($42.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

