The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $370.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $334.34 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.65 and a 200-day moving average of $322.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

