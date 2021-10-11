The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

