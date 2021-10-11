The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Visteon worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

VC stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

