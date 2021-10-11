The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cortexyme by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cortexyme by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,963 shares of company stock worth $4,158,316. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $87.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

