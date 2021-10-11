The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.10 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $140.84 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

