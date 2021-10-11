The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after purchasing an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after buying an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,738,000 after buying an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $101.72 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

