The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 144,007 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 1,605.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Telos were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 665.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 572,856 shares of company stock worth $17,203,246. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

