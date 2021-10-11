The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,466 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Flowserve worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flowserve by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after acquiring an additional 358,744 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 391,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 334,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

