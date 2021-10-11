The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. As a group, analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

