The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $201.00 to $221.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,241. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.