The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,682,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,971 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,306,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

