The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Purchases 1,679,743 Shares

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 1,679,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £1,511,768.70 ($1,975,135.48).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 10,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,150.51).

On Friday, August 13th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($30,376.27).

Shares of LON QRT traded down GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 95.05 ($1.24). 1,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.