The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The St. Joe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The St. Joe by 840,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

JOE opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.