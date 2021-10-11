The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $68.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

