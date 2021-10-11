The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 212,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of The Walt Disney worth $510,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 73,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.83. 42,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

