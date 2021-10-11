The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 81,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

