Theratechnologies (THTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $338.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theratechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of Theratechnologies worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

THTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

