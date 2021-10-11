Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.