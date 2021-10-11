Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Purchased by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for 4.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Thryv worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Thryv stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $929.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

In other news, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 in the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

