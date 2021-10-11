Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

