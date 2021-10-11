Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

WDC stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

