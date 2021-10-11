Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.07 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,285 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Seagen worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of SGEN opened at $161.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

