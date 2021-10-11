Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,922,233 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.