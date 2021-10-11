Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,429 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,441.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $177.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.