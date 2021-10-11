Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,608.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,554 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

CTVA stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

