TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.17

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 28694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

