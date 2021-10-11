Transcodium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,688.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $148,677.61 and $1,688.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00218806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

