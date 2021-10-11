Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells $1,575,000.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

