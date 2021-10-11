TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.16% of TreeHouse Foods worth $103,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

