TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of TreeHouse Foods worth $25,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after acquiring an additional 985,225 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $49,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

