Trexquant Investment LP Buys 9,601 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $13.15 on Monday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

