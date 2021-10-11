Trexquant Investment LP Invests $419,000 in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 253,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $53.53 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

