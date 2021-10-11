Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

