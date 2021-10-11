Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.