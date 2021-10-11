Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,181 shares of company stock worth $28,826,407. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

TXG opened at $155.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

