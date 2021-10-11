Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 14,241 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

