Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 65,544 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Chico’s FAS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

