Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 51,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

