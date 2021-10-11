Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post sales of $805.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $802.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.93 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $805.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,232. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

