Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth about $1,534,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth about $711,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

