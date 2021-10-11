Triton Wealth Management PLLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.