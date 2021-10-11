Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $210.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

