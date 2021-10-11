Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.15. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,011. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.15 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.64 and a 200 day moving average of $261.64.

