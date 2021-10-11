Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $262,000 in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

UDOW traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 93,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,153. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.